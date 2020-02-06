Man killed by crossbow fired by neighbor trying to stop dogs

ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a man trying to escape from two attacking pitbull dogs was shot and killed by a crossbow bolt fired by a neighbor coming to help.

The Berkshire district attorney’s office says the death Wednesday afternoon in Adams appears to be accidental.

Authorities say the bolt struck one of the dogs, traveled through a door and hit the man in the next room, where he was trying to barricade himself.

No names were released.

The neighbor who fired the arrow is cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

The dogs were shot and killed by police.