WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The suspect wanted on charges in connection with a double shooting that left one person dead at Worcester State University was indicted for murder.

On October 28, the Worcester State University Police responded to a report of a shooting at around 2:30 a.m. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. A 19-year-old man from Southbridge, Randy Armando Melendez Jr., died due to his injuries. A 21-year-old man survived but was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The investigation revealed that a confrontation occurred between two groups of people visiting the campus. The victims and suspects did not know each other, nor were they students at the university.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Kevin Rodriguez of Lawrence was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury on charges of murder, possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work, and possession of a firearm not at home or work. He is scheduled to be arraigned on January 12, 2024.

Richard Nieves, 19, of Spencer, who allegedly shot the 21-year-old victim, was indicted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and multiple other gun charges.

Nieves and Kenneth Doelter, 20, of Southbridge allegedly robbed the 21-year-old man before he was shot. They were both indicted on charges of armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping in connection with the shooting.