FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a truck Friday morning in Franklin.

Police said they responded around 6:30 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive person outside a business on Grove Street.

The man was taken to Milford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation showed the man was hit by a truck delivering a dumpster, according to police.

No charges or citations have been filed at this time.