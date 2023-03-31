BOSTON (WPRI) — A Whitman, Massachusetts, man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he kicked a 16-year-old boy into the pit of a Boston train station earlier this week.

Authorities say Kedrian Perry Marshall, 23, was seen on surveillance footage kicking the teen, who was standing on the platform, into the pit.

The teen and Marshall did not know each other, according to prosecutors, and the attack was unprovoked.

The boy fell onto the tracks but luckily he didn’t land on the electrified third rail and there was no oncoming train. Officials say he was not injured.

His mother, who did not want to be identified, says she wants to see Marshall held accountable.

“He needs to be put away for a very long time because you don’t do that to people,” she said. “He’s not safe for the environment, for society. I want justice for my son.”

Police say hours after Marshall kicked the teen, he stabbed a man in Whitman. He is facing an attempted murder charge in that case as well.

Surveillance photos connected Marshall to both crimes because he was wearing the same outfit.