BOSTON (AP) — A man died after falling under a Boston subway train early Tuesday, authorities said.

The man apparently wanted to board a moving Green Line trolley at North Station at 12:18 a.m., Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in a statement.

As the northbound trolley was departing on its way to the Medford/Tufts station the man kicked its side, the statement said, and he “lost his balance and fell under the trolley as it was in motion.”

His name wasn’t made public. No other information was released.

The North Station stop serves the TD Garden, where the Boston Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference championship series about an hour and a half before the death.