FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash that sent six people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

One of the men, 23-year-old Henry Augustin of Somerville, died from his injuries at Boston Medical Center, state police said Monday.

Augustin was a passenger in an SUV that rolled over multiple times on I-95 North in the area of Exit 13 in Foxboro. Police said the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. while the group was returning home from a Providence nightclub.

The driver and all five passengers were ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries, according to police. The 22-year-old Tewksbury man, 23-year-old Somerville man, 23-year-old Peabody man, 23-year-old Everett man, and 28-year-old Everett man were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.