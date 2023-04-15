MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — An 80-year-old man died Saturday after appearing to suffer a medical episode following a car crash, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The crash happened on East St, which is the access road to Mansfield High School. Two cars were involved: a gray Toyota Corolla operated by a student driver accompanied by a road test teacher and a white Ford Explorer. The 80-year-old, John Masciarelli, was also riding in the Toyota.

As police were working the scene, officers noticed that Masciarelli was in distress and transported him to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The student-driver and the instructor were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was brough to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.