ABINGTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A man has died after his car was struck by an MBTA commuter train in Abington, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon.

Police say around 4 p.m. the man drove around a railroad crossing gate and onto the tracks when he was hit by the Boston-bound train.

No other injuries were reported.

This is the same intersection where a high school senior was hit and killed by a train when crossing the tracks one year ago.