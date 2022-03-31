BOSTON (WPRI) — One man was wounded after exchanging gunshots with Boston police officers early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop outside the Shattuck Hospital just before 1 a.m. in the Jamaica Plain section of the city, but the driver exited his vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

During a short foot pursuit, the male suspect allegedly turned around and opened fire at the officers before fleeing into a wooded area. Police say several officers returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Several officers were also brought to hospitals for evaluation. One suffered a minor injury.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.