BOSTON (AP) — A man convicted of drug charges in federal court in Boston has been ordered by a judge to forfeit about $2 million worth of Bitcoin, the first judicial forfeiture of cryptocurrency in the federal District of Massachusetts.

Prosecutors say Binh Thanh Le, of Brockton, described by prosecutors as the leader of a drug trafficking operation that did its business on the dark web, was also sentenced last week to eight years in prison.

According to court records, he received large quantities of drugs in the mail from international sources, including ecstasy, Ketamine and Xanax. The drugs were sold on the dark web and shipped across the U.S.