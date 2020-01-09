Live Now
Man charged after can thrown onto court during Celtics game

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) watches as referee Evan Scott charges him with a technical foul during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Boston police say a man was arrested and escorted out of the arena after throwing a can of hard seltzer onto the court near the San Antonio Spurs bench during Wednesday night’s Boston Celtics game.

Police say 22-year-old Justin Arnold, of Everett, was charged with disturbing a public assembly.

Police say Arnold appeared to be intoxicated.

The 20-ounce can thrown from the balcony landed on the court and sprayed all over the floor as Celtics guard Kemba Walker argued with a referee.

No details of an arraignment were released and it could not be determined if Arnold had an attorney.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

