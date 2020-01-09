Man charged after can thrown onto court during Celtics game

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Boston police say a man was arrested and escorted out of the arena after throwing a can of hard seltzer onto the court near the San Antonio Spurs bench during Wednesday night’s Boston Celtics game.
Police say 22-year-old Justin Arnold, of Everett, was charged with disturbing a public assembly.
Police say Arnold appeared to be intoxicated.
The 20-ounce can thrown from the balcony landed on the court and sprayed all over the floor as Celtics guard Kemba Walker argued with a referee.
No details of an arraignment were released and it could not be determined if Arnold had an attorney.