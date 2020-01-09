Man charged after can thrown onto court during Celtics game

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) watches as referee Evan Scott charges him with a technical foul during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Boston police say a man was arrested and escorted out of the arena after throwing a can of hard seltzer onto the court near the San Antonio Spurs bench during Wednesday night’s Boston Celtics game.

Police say 22-year-old Justin Arnold, of Everett, was charged with disturbing a public assembly.

Police say Arnold appeared to be intoxicated.

The 20-ounce can thrown from the balcony landed on the court and sprayed all over the floor as Celtics guard Kemba Walker argued with a referee.

No details of an arraignment were released and it could not be determined if Arnold had an attorney.