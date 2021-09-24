Man attempted to storm cockpit while on JetBlue flight from Boston to San Juan

BOSTON (WPRI) — A passenger on a flight from Boston was arrested after he allegedly choked a flight attendant and tried to enter the cockpit.

The JetBlue flight was about an hour out from landing in Puerto Rico when the attack happened.

Investigators say Khalil El Dahr became agitated when a call he was making on his cell phone didn’t go through.

He then eventually stormed to the front of the plane yelling he wanted to be shot, investigators said.

It took several crews to restrain him. He was arrested and is now facing federal charges.