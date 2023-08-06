PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — This weekend, police arrested the suspect accused of shooting a New Bedford man numerous times at Myles Standish State Forest and leaving him for dead.

On Saturday, police located and arrested 20-year-old John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo at an apartment in New Bedford and charged him with one count of murder, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney.

Multiple witnesses on scene of the deadly July shooting told police that Pires Monteiro Macedo and the victim, 25-year-old Robert Aponte-Flores, were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.

Aponte-Flores was later found in a picnic area of the state park suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Monteiro Macedo is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Plymouth District Court on one count of murder, according to the district attorney.