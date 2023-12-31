BOSTON (WPRI) — A man has been arrested following shots fired incident as firefighter were responding to a building fire.

According to Boston news outlets, around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to a structure fire at an apartment building in Mattapan.

As crews were approaching the scene, gunshots were heard coming from the building.

Officials said the building was evacuated as SWAT team and other officers were called to the scene.

After the scene was secure, officers were able to locate the suspect and arrest him.

No other injuries have been reported, and there is no more information about what started the fire.