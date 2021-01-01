Man arrested after police standoff, shelter-in-place order

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — A man who barricaded himself in his home and prompted a brief shelter-in-place order in a Massachusetts town has been arrested.

The incident happened Friday morning in Newburyport.

Police say the 57-year-old man, who they didn’t identify, had refused to allow police to enter his home as officers investigated a reported break-in at a nearby gas station.

Police said witnesses saw a suspect matching the man’s description run into a residence a few blocks away, potentially armed.

They say the man is currently at the Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for evaluation. No charges have yet been filed.