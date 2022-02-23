BOSTON (AP) — A man who authorities say tried to enter the tiger enclosure at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo over the holiday weekend was released on personal recognizance at his arraignment.

Matthew Abraham, of Worcester, appeared in court Tuesday to face charges of misdemeanor trespassing and breaking and entering.

Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf and he was ordered to stay away from the zoo.

Authorities say Abraham entered a restricted area Monday morning before the zoo opened.

Abraham in interviews with multiple TV stations called the entire episode a misunderstanding.

He said he just wanted to look the tiger in the eye.