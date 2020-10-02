Man accused of stealing water tank trunk arrested in Westport after lengthy pursuit

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police troopers arrested a 48-year-old man after he reportedly stole a water tank truck and led them on a brief pursuit that crossed state lines Friday.

The Boston Police Department broadcasted the description of a stolen water tank truck, owned by the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, around 12:30 p.m. after learning through the truck’s GPS that it was on Route 495 South near Wrentham.

Troopers later found the truck, a 2008 International 400SER, moments later and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police said the driver refused to pull over and led troopers on a pursuit down Route 495 and onto I-95 South.

Massachusetts State Police notified Rhode Island State Police of the pursuit which eventually crossed the state line.

Troopers in Rhode Island picked up the pursuit briefly, until the driver got onto I-195 and was heading back toward Massachusetts.

Massachusetts troopers picked up the chase again once the driver crossed the state line and followed the truck into Fall River.

Troopers were able to slow the truck down using a tire deflation device, however, the driver continued onto Route 88 in Westport despite the flat tire.

Minutes later, police said the suspect pulled to a stop and was taken into custody without incident.

He was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital for evaluation and will be summonsed to court to face criminal charges at a later date.