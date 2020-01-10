Man accused of posing as ride-share driver charged with kidnapping, rape

BOSTON (WPRI) — A man is charged with kidnapping and rape after police say he posed as an Uber driver to lure his victim.

The Suffolk County District Attorney says Alvin Campbell Jr. picked up the woman outside The Harp on December 7 and drove her to Cumberland, Rhode Island where the alleged assault happened.

The woman said she had called Uber, but the driver canceled. Prosecutors say Campbell pulled up to the curb and called her name prompting her to get in the car.

Campbell appeared in court Thursday to face charges. Prosecutors say they have surveillance video and cell phone records, but it’s DNA that evidence that tied Campbell to the crime.

RIDESHARE NIGHTMARE: @SCDAONews say a man is accused of posing as an Uber driver in Boston, calling a woman by name, then driving her to R.I. where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Now, prosecutors say he's connected to other crimes.



Story coming up at :30 past on @wpri12. pic.twitter.com/DxOb7TwKtv — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) January 10, 2020

Campbell has been convicted of several felonies over the past several years, so under state law his genetic profile has been added to the National DNA Database.

Prosecutors say Campbell was also arrested in the spring, accused of assaulting two other women leaving a nightclub.

Campbell is the brother of Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell. She released the following statement:

“I am heartbroken, saddened and devastated by this news. I will continue to pray for the victim who had the courage to come forward and I want her to get all of the supports, services, and protections she is entitled to. I will also pray for my brother. I’m trusting that the judicial process will ensure that justice is served.”

Uber also issued a statement, saying that Campbell was never associated with the ride-share company.

He is being held on $250,000 cash bail.