Man accused of killing Yarmouth Police Sergeant back in court

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The man accused of fatally shooting Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon was back in court on Tuesday.

32 year-old Thomas Latanowich’s attorneys are busy at work looking to ease the first degree murder charge that he is facing.

It’s been over two years since New Bedford native Sgt. Gannon, 32, was fatally shot. Police reports show it happened when the officer and his K-9 were delivering a warrant to the suspect’s home.

Gannon was considered an up and coming star in the department.

On Tuesday, Gannon’s family sat in the courtroom as the pre-trial hearing went over 911 calls and phone recorders from the April afternoon.

Police reports show the suspect locked himself in the attic of the home after he allegedly shot the officer.

One detective testified describing his conversation with Latanowich over the phone when he had barricaded himself in. This same detective was cross examined by the suspect’s attorneys about Latanowich’s demeanor on that day.

Latanowich’s attorneys say there is no evidence that show his actions were premeditated.

Latanowich has a lengthy criminal record, dating back to 2005. Another pre-trial hearing is scheduled for next month, with the trial expected to start sometime in the fall.