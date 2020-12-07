Man accused of breaking into Tom Brady’s former home, lying on couch

BROOKLINE, Mass. (WPRI) — Brookline police say when they responded to a potential break-in Monday morning at the former home of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, they found their suspect lying on the couch.

Zanini Cineus, 34, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, trespassing, and attempted larceny. Police said he’ll likely be arraigned Monday in district court.

According to police, officers responded just before 6 a.m. to a residential alarm on Woodland Road. Dispatchers, who could see the suspect through a security camera, told the officers that he was in the basement.

Upon entering the home, police said they went downstairs and found Cineus lying on a couch in the middle of the room.

At the time of his arrest, Cineus had several active warrants stemming from incidents that happened in Foxboro late last year, according to police.