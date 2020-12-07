Man accused of breaking into Tom Brady’s former home, lying on couch

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKLINE, Mass. (WPRI) — Brookline police say when they responded to a potential break-in Monday morning at the former home of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, they found their suspect lying on the couch.

Zanini Cineus, 34, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, trespassing, and attempted larceny. Police said he’ll likely be arraigned Monday in district court.

According to police, officers responded just before 6 a.m. to a residential alarm on Woodland Road. Dispatchers, who could see the suspect through a security camera, told the officers that he was in the basement.

Upon entering the home, police said they went downstairs and found Cineus lying on a couch in the middle of the room.

At the time of his arrest, Cineus had several active warrants stemming from incidents that happened in Foxboro late last year, according to police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/2/2020: Kevin McNamara

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community