Man accused of breaking into Gov. Baker's home arrested

Massachusetts

(Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ A Danvers man was arrested after he reportedly broke into the home of Gov. Charlie Baker last week, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said Lane Forman, 59, pulled into the driveway of Baker’s home in Swampscott, walked up to the house and opened an unlocked door.

First Lady Lauren Baker and her daughter were home at the time, according to police.

When confronted by security personnel outside Baker’s home, police said Foreman reportedly yelled, “Don’t *expletive* with me, Charlie told me to drop this off.”

Police said Forman left behind a letter addressed to Baker, which included documents and photos.

His motive remains unclear at this time, but police said Forman has a violent criminal history.

Forman pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering and was ordered to undergo a competency hearing.

