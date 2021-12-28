Man, 83, killed after Amtrak train strikes vehicle on tracks in Mass.

HAVERHILL, Mass. (WPRI) — An Amtrak train struck a vehicle that was on the tracks in Haverhill, Massachusetts, leaving one man dead.

Officials say the train was headed to Maine when it struck a pickup truck around 12:45 p.m. on Monday.

The truck was seen flipped over against a tree near the tracks and road crossing. The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, an 83-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says the truck got onto the tracks after it went through a gate on Rosemont Street.

There were no reported injuries among crew or passengers on the train.

The train’s passengers were transferred to another train and some Amtrak service later in the day was canceled.