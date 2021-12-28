Man, 83, killed after Amtrak train strikes vehicle on tracks in Mass.

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAVERHILL, Mass. (WPRI) — An Amtrak train struck a vehicle that was on the tracks in Haverhill, Massachusetts, leaving one man dead.

Officials say the train was headed to Maine when it struck a pickup truck around 12:45 p.m. on Monday.

The truck was seen flipped over against a tree near the tracks and road crossing. The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, an 83-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says the truck got onto the tracks after it went through a gate on Rosemont Street.

There were no reported injuries among crew or passengers on the train.

The train’s passengers were transferred to another train and some Amtrak service later in the day was canceled.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com