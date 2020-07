BRAINTREE, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A shopping mall in Braintree is locked down while officers investigate inside, police said Friday.

Police have asked everyone inside the South Shore Plaza to stay in the stores until further notice and are urging others to avoid the area if possible.

Stores are currently in lockdown, please remain in the stores — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) July 3, 2020

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information is provided.