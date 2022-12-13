“Peak-season pricing” will be in effect from Oct. 2, 2022 to Jan. 22, 2023, USPS says. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MELROSE, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials are offering a reward of up to $50,000 after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Melrose, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon.

The United States Postal Service letter carrier was delivering mail around 3 p.m. in the Orchard Lane area when they were approached by two suspects.

The suspects brandished weapons and then robbed the mail carrier before fleeing on foot.

A home security camera captured the suspects walking toward the postal worker and a second clip showed them running back out of the neighborhood.

Investigators have not said what was stolen, but the mail carrier who was filling in on the route Monday believes the suspects may have been after a master key that opens mailboxes at apartment complexes.

“The neighborhood has a reputation to have a lot of families and be a nice area. It’s one of those last places you’d expect,” Justin Toussant said. “It’s the holiday time, and people start getting weird and desperate. It’s just a reminder to keep your eyes on the lookout.”

The mail carrier who was robbed is just two weeks away from her retirement.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says an armed robbery of a USPS employee is a federal offense and is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

The $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1 (877) 876-2455, say “law enforcement” and reference Case No. 3927109. All information will be kept confidential.