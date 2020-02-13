Loughlin, Giannulli: No college bribery trial until 2021

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and nine other parents face new charges in the college admissions scandal. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, that the parents were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli and other prominent parents charged in the sweeping college admissions bribery case say they won’t be ready to go to trial until next year.

Federal prosecutors have said the first trial for the wealthy parents still fighting the charges in the case should begin in October and that Loughlin and Giannulli should be tried in the first group.

But a lawyer for Loughlin and Giannulli said in a response filed Wednesday that the substantial amount of evidence makes a trial this fall impossible.

The judge will ultimately decide when the trials will begin.