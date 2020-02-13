Loughlin, Giannulli: No college bribery trial until 2021

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli and other prominent parents charged in the sweeping college admissions bribery case say they won’t be ready to go to trial until next year.
Federal prosecutors have said the first trial for the wealthy parents still fighting the charges in the case should begin in October and that Loughlin and Giannulli should be tried in the first group.
But a lawyer for Loughlin and Giannulli said in a response filed Wednesday that the substantial amount of evidence makes a trial this fall impossible.
The judge will ultimately decide when the trials will begin.