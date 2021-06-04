‘The city of Worcester has lost a hero’: Officer dies trying to save drowning teen

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Worcester police officer has died while trying to save a drowning teenager, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

At 1:30 p.m., Police Chief Steven Sargent said they received several reports of people drowning at the pond at Green Hill Park.

Upon arrival, there were several people in the water, including one in the center reaching only their arm up, according to Sargent.

Officials said five officers entered the water. During the rescue two children were rescued and brought to shore.

Sargent said this is the moment police realized there were two victims.

The police chief said just before 2:30 p.m., they were able to locate and bring 38-year-old Officer Emmanuel “Manny” Familia to shore. EMS immediately initiated life saving protocols, Sargent said.

He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The 14-year-old drowning victim was located just before 3:30 p.m., he was also transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name is not being released at this time.

Familia was a five-year veteran of the force. He leaves behind a wife, Jennifer and two children.

“The city of Worcester has lost a hero,” Sargent said.

Seven divers were involved in the search and recovery, one was brought to the hospital for minor injuries, the police chief added.

All officers in the water were taken to the hospital for evaluation.