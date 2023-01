BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Nine people were forced from their homes Thursday night after a fire broke out in Brockton.

Officials say the fire started in the basement of a Bartlett Street home around 8 p.m. Firefighters thought the fire had been put out, but it eventually sparked back up and spread to the back of the house and up to the third floor.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by lithium-ion batteries, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported.