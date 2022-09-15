CONCORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Lincoln man was arrested in Massachusetts on Wednesday after reportedly driving more than 20 miles in a stolen car and crashing into three police cruisers.

Police said Tristan Breton, 26, was seen in Sterling around 3 a.m. driving on I-190 in a car that had been reported stolen out of Rhode Island.

The trooper attempted to stop Breton but he took off and led them on a chase. Police said they deployed tire deflation devices but it didn’t stop him.

Breton continued to drive away from troopers for 21 miles on flat tires before he was finally boxed in on Route 2 in Concord.

Three police cruisers were damaged during the chase.

Breton was arraigned on several charges Wednesday. His attorney said he was released from jail only a couple of months ago.