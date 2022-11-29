HINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Several of the victims in the Hingham Apple store crash last week are suing the company and the developers of the property.

One person died and 19 others were injured after an SUV smashed through the front of the Derby Street store on Nov. 21.

The driver, 53-year-old Bradley Rein, was arrested on charges of reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. He claims the crash was accidental, telling police his foot was stuck on the gas pedal and he couldn’t stop the vehicle, according to court documents.

At a news conference Tuesday, attorney Doug Sheff showed photos of stores in other states that have barriers separating traffic from pedestrians. The legal team said the lack of barriers outside the Apple store was one of the reasons the crash was catastrophic.

“You can see that there is an open glass façade, vulnerable to those inside,” Sheff explained. “There is nothing in between the parking lot and the storefront.”

Sheff also displayed images of the back of Derby Street Shops, which showed barriers protecting electrical wires and pipes.

“There’s even protection for dumpsters, so at this location, trash is better protected than human lives,” Sheff said.

CBS Boston reports that barriers were installed days after the deadly crash, which Sheff said was one hundred percent preventable.

12 News reached out to Apple and Derby Street Shops developers WS Development for comment and is waiting to hear back.