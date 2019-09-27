Lawsuit filed after Massachusetts vaping ban

SAUGUS, Mass. (WPRI) – The first of what is expected to be many lawsuits has been filed in response to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issuing a four-month ban on vaping products amid growing health concerns.

A family who owns four vape shops in Massachusetts has asked for a preliminary injunction to lift the ban due to the direct impact it would have on their businesses.

“I don’t know what to tell them. No job tomorrow? Eleven employees, seven years of hard work gone in like, five seconds. You’re killing the whole industry in Massachusetts especially,” said Behram Agha, owner of Vapor Zone at the Liberty Tree Mall in Saugus.

Gov. Baker said health experts are expected to research the illnesses linked to vaping and other causes during the four-month ban.

According to new statistics released by the Centers of Disease Control, 805 cases of lung injury and 12 deaths nationwide have been linked to vaping.

Two additional deaths in Florida and Georgia were also reported by health officials in those states earlier this week.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo issued a temporary ban on flavored E-cigarettes Wednesday, citing alarming health concerns associated with the vaping.

There have not been any vaping-related illnesses reported in Rhode Island.