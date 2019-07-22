Lawmakers cut RMV hearing short due to lack of witnesses

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts lawmakers opened then abruptly suspended their inquiry into the troubles at the Registry of Motor Vehicles on Monday.

Sen. Joseph Boncore, the co-chair of the Transportation Committee, expressed frustration that Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration failed to make certain officials available for the hearing.

The inquiry follows the crash in New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists last month.

Connecticut officials twice alerted Massachusetts about a drunken driving arrest against Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, but the Registry failed to suspend the West Springfield man’s license before the deadly crash in Randolph.

Massachusetts officials later revealed the Registry had been storing notifications of serious out-of-state driving violations since March 2018 instead of acting on them.

The registry’s top official, Erin Devaney, resigned days after the crash and the Baker administration says an ongoing review has led to some 1,600 drivers having their licenses suspended.

Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty to seven counts of negligent homicide and he’s currently being held in preventative detention in New Hampshire. His trial is scheduled to begin in November.