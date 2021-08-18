Jury deciding fate of suspect in killing of Yarmouth police officer

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Jury deliberations resumed Wednesday in the trial of a man charged with shooting and killing a police sergeant on Cape Cod back in 2018.

Thomas Latanowich faces several charges including murder in the death of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon.

Gannon and his K-9, Nero, were shot while attempting to serve a warrant to Latanowich at a home in Barnstable, according to police. Nero has since recovered from his injuries.

Jurors began deliberating on Tuesday after hearing the final arguments from both sides.

Latanowich’s defense attorney claimed his client was acting in self defense and did not know he was shooting at police, blaming the incident on how the operation was carried out by Gannon.

But prosecutors said he knew the police were there, based on voice and text message evidence.

