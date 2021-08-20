Latanowich found guilty of second-degree murder for killing Yarmouth officer

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WPRI) — The man accused of fatally shooting Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon in 2018 has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Thomas Latanowich, 33, was also found guilty of aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and mistreating a police dog.

Jurors announced the verdict Friday morning after deliberating for more than three days.

Gannon and his K-9, Nero, were shot while attempting to serve a warrant to Latanowich at a home in Barnstable, according to police. Nero has since recovered from his injuries.

Latanowich’s defense attorney claimed his client was acting in self-defense and did not know he was shooting at police, blaming the incident on how the operation was carried out by Gannon.

But prosecutors said he knew the police were there, based on voice and text message evidence.

