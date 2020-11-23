Large, rare loggerhead turtle rescued on Cape Cod beach

TRURO, Mass. (AP) — Officials on Cape Cod have rescued a rare, 350-pound loggerhead turtle that was stranded on a beach.

The Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary shared a video on its Facebook page of the Friday afternoon rescue in the town of Truro.

The organization said the large reptile was taken to the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy.

The Boston-based aquarium said the turtle was only minimally responsive and that its staff has been administering medication and replacement fluids to help stabilize it.

The aquarium said the turtle is at least 30 years old and has multiple health problems.