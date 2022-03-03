BOSTON (AP) — Lady Gaga is among several singers and musicians whose names were added Thursday to the list of people and businesses with unclaimed property in Massachusetts, according to the state treasurer’s office.

Pharrell Williams, Yo Yo Ma, Steven Tyler, Megan Trainor and Susan Tedeschi are also on the list, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said in a statement.

“Put on your poker face and declare what is rightfully yours,” Goldberg said. “Reach for your telephone and give us a call today to begin the claims process.”

More than 55,000 new properties worth millions of dollars belonging to individuals and businesses, including Lady Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Germanotta — were added to the list, which is updated every six months.

Last year, the treasurer’s office processed more than 113,000 claims and returned more than $174 million in property to the rightful owners.

Unclaimed property includes forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of safe deposit boxes. They are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity.

The new list includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property of more than $100.