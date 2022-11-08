LAWRENCE, Mass. (WPRI) — An injured kitten is on the mend after it was found stuck inside a truck wheel last week.

The Massachusetts Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Angell said the four-week-old kitten’s head got caught in the wheel of a Lawrence resident’s truck Friday.

Lawrence Animal Control, with the help of a local towing company, freed the kitten from the wheel and rushed him via emergency escort to a nearby veterinary hospital. The kitten was then brought to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen for treatment.

“[Lawrence Animal Control officers] were trying to trap the kitten and his siblings to get them off the streets,” explained Meaghan O’Leary, director of operations at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm. “This little guy got scared and hid in the tire. No one could find him until they heard him crying. It was just so heartbreaking.”

“Our vets immediately cleaned him up, sutured a large wound on his leg, and bandaged his foot,” she continued. “We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to save his leg, but we’ll likely need to amputate some toes.”

The kitten is expected to undergo surgery sometime this week.

“It’s going to take him four to six weeks to recover from his surgery,” O’Leary said. “He’ll stay in foster care during that time, and we’ll change his bandages and check his foot regularly.”

O’Leary said despite his injuries, the kitten is doing great.

“He’s eating well and has even been moving around,” she said. “We know that he’ll be a wonderful pet when he’s fully recovered.”

The cost of the kitten’s surgery is expected to exceed $5,000. Anyone interested in donating to help offset the cost can do so by clicking here.

While the kitten won’t be available for adoption anytime soon, those who are interested can apply online.