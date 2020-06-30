Breaking News
King Richard’s Faire cancels 2020 season amid pandemic

Massachusetts

CARVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The annual renaissance festival in Carver, King Richard’s Faire, has canceled its 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The festival was scheduled to run on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 5 through Oct. 25.

“Closing the gates for this season is heartbreaking for our loyal Faire fans, and our entire team,” Founder Bonnie Shapiro said. “As a family-owned business and mainstay in Carver, safety is always our top concern.

“King Richard’s Faire is a legacy in New England, and we will do everything in our royal power to be back and reunited in a glorious, king-sized 40th anniversary season,” Shapiro continued.

King Richard’s Faire is planning for its 40th anniversary opening day to be held September 4, 2021.

The announcement comes one day after the cancellation of New England’s biggest fair, The Big E.

For information on tickets purchased for King Richard’s Faire 2020 season, email info@kingrichardsfaire.net and include “TIX2020” in the subject line. For more information on the festival, visit the King Richard’s Faire website.

Providence

