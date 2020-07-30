Kanye West won’t appear on Massachusetts ballot

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in North Charleston, S.C. Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, delivered a lengthy monologue Sunday touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals. Whether he’s actually seeking the nation’s highest office remains a question. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — Rapper Kanye West won’t appear on the Massachusetts presidential ballot this fall.

According to the office of Secretary of State William Galvin the deadline to submit the 5,000 signatures needed to get on the ballot was Tuesday, and no one representing West even took out nomination papers.

The nomination papers are required to include the candidate’s name, the name of a vice presidential candidate and 11 Massachusetts electors.

West, who once backed Republican President Donald Trump, announced earlier this month that he had broken with Trump and would launch his own presidential bid.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

