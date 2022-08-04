BOSTON (WPRI) — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Massachusetts on Thursday for the first time since she assumed office.

The White House said that Harris will hold a roundtable with state legislators and abortion rights advocates in Boston to discuss the fight to protect reproductive rights. It will be held at IBEW Local 103 in Dorchester, according to the White House.

The event comes one day after President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to get access to the procedure.

It’s the latest stop for Harris as she travels across the country to meet with activists and lawmakers about abortion rights following the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

After the roundtable, Harris will travel to Martha’s Vineyard for a Democratic National Committee Finance event.

Harris’ visit to the Bay State comes about two weeks after Biden was in Somerset to announce new climate change initiatives at the site of the former Brayton Point power plant.