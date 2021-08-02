Jury selection to begin for man accused of fatally shooting Yarmouth police officer

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Jury selection is expected to start Monday in the trial of the man accused of killing Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon.

Thomas Latanowich is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Gannon on April 12, 2018. Police reports show it happened when Gannon and his K-9 were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Barnstable.

Gannon’s K-9 partner, Nero, was also shot and wounded during the incident but has since recovered.

Earlier this year, a judge denied Latanowich’s request to move the trial off of Cape Cod where his lawyer argued he could not get a fair trial.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/23/2021: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com