June 1 marks 10 year anniversary of EF-3 tornado in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Tuesday marks the 10 year anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that ripped through western Massachusetts.

It carved a 39-mile path of destruction from Westfield to Charlton injuring hundreds of people and killing three.

It also destroyed homes, trees, and buildings.

Ten years later, residents remember the destruction and devastation like it was yesterday.

“I was just amazed how the houses the entire backs were ripped off they looked like dollhouses, like open dollhouses it was just astonishing, the power of something like that,” Roger Bruno and Ellen Schwartz said.

Several of the hardest-hit communities will hold commemorative services Tuesday including Springfield and Monson.

Our sister station WWLP will have live team coverage all day long.