DEDHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — The Mansfield woman accused of hitting and killing a Boston police officer with her car during a blizzard last year returned to court Tuesday.

Karen Read was arrested after her boyfriend, Officer John O’Keefe, was found unresponsive in a snowbank outside of a Canton home back in January 2022.

O’Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Prosecutors believe Read ran O’Keefe over after driving him to a fellow officer’s house. Read reportedly told officers she and O’Keefe had been out drinking with friends before she dropped him off at a party the couple had been invited to.

When asked why she didn’t attend the party herself, Read said she wasn’t feeling well and decided to go home, according to prosecutors.

Read has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in death.

Her legal team requested Tuesday that Judge Beverly Cannone recuse herself from the proceedings, arguing that she may be connected to witnesses in the case.

Cannone ended up swiftly rejecting the request, which she deemed “not credible” because she knows no one connected to Read’s upcoming trial.

Read is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 15.