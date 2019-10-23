Journalism professor struck, killed by train

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — A journalism professor at a college in Boston has been struck and killed by a train.

Emerson College in a statement confirmed that associate professor Moses Shumow died Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says a man riding a bicycle on a pedestrian cut-through was struck by a commuter train at the Beverly Depot station at about 8:20 a.m.

Shumow was a 2001 graduate of Emerson who had just joined the school’s faculty for this academic year. He had previously taught for nine years at Florida International University in Miami.

Emerson says he is survived by a wife and three children.

Emerson says Shumow “was passionate about the role of media in vulnerable and marginalized communities” and called his death “an unimaginable tragedy.”

