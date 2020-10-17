Joe Kennedy III: Senate campaign improperly spent $1.5M

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III speaks outside his campaign headquarters in Watertown, Mass., after conceding defeat to incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary. U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III’s campaign improperly spent $1.5 million earmarked for the general election during the Massachusetts congressman’s failed bid to capture the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat, he said Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

12 Salutes Local Veterans on WPRI.com

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III says his campaign improperly spent $1.5 million earmarked for the general election during the Massachusetts congressman’s failed bid to capture the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat.

Kennedy said in a statement to The Boston Globe on Friday that he did not know about the improper spending before the Sept. 1 primary election and has since reimbursed the campaign with $1.5 million of his own money.

He and his campaign self-reported the violation to the Federal Election Commission last week.

Federal campaign finance rules do not allow candidates to spend money earmarked for the general election. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey defeated Kennedy in the primary.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/14/2020: Target 12's Tim White

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour