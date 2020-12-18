CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Janitorial supervisor to be first Massachusetts state employee vaccinated

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

BOSTON (AP) — A longtime employee at a state hospital will be the first state employee in Massachusetts to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

State health officials say Sophal Soth, the janitorial supervisor at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital, will receive the shot Friday.

Soth has worked at the state-run hospital in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood for 30 years.

State officials have said they expect to receive 300,000 doses of the vaccine before the end of December.

Officials say the first phase of vaccinations in the state will target health care workers, emergency responders and residents in long-term care facilities.

