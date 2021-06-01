It’s been 10 years since EF-3 tornado touched down in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ It’s officially been one decade since an EF-3 tornado ripped through western Massachusetts.

The tornado’s 38-mile path through Massachusetts.

The tornado touched down just after 4 p.m. on June 1, 2011. It was one of the most significant tornadoes in New England history, carving a 38-mile path from Westfield to Charlton, not too far from the Rhode Island border.

When all was said and done, three people died and 200 were injured.

Thousands of homes and businesses in the tornado’s path were also destroyed, and four schools were forced to close for the remainder of the year.

On top of that, 10,000 acres of woodlands were leveled by the strong wind gusts, leaving what’s known as a “tornado scar” in the area, which can be seen in satellite images.

The “tornado scar” left behind by the tornado. Notice the white line in this satellite photo from 2012.

The tornado caused more than $200 million in damage, and President Barack Obama even declared the areas impacted major disaster areas.

The last time a tornado touched down in Rhode Island was in October 2018, when an EF-1 tornado made its way through Lincoln and Providence during a string of violent thunderstorms.