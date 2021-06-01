Weather Alerts: Interactive Map

It’s been 10 years since EF-3 tornado touched down in Massachusetts

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ It’s officially been one decade since an EF-3 tornado ripped through western Massachusetts.

The tornado’s 38-mile path through Massachusetts.

The tornado touched down just after 4 p.m. on June 1, 2011. It was one of the most significant tornadoes in New England history, carving a 38-mile path from Westfield to Charlton, not too far from the Rhode Island border.

When all was said and done, three people died and 200 were injured.

Thousands of homes and businesses in the tornado’s path were also destroyed, and four schools were forced to close for the remainder of the year.

On top of that, 10,000 acres of woodlands were leveled by the strong wind gusts, leaving what’s known as a “tornado scar” in the area, which can be seen in satellite images.

The “tornado scar” left behind by the tornado. Notice the white line in this satellite photo from 2012.

The tornado caused more than $200 million in damage, and President Barack Obama even declared the areas impacted major disaster areas.

The last time a tornado touched down in Rhode Island was in October 2018, when an EF-1 tornado made its way through Lincoln and Providence during a string of violent thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/28/2020: Nick Hemond. President of the Providence School Board

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community