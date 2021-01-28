‘It was a very frustrating day’: Baker addresses bumpy start to vaccine signups

BOSTON (WPRI) — As people across Massachusetts encounter issues with making an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials are asking for patience.

On Wednesday, residents 75 and older were able to start signing up for slots next week.

Gov. Charlie Baker acknowledged during his briefing on Thursday that the process got off to a rough start.

“The high volume of people working to secure an appointment all at once, it was a very frustrating day. We know that,” he said. “We know how important it is for people to get appointments booked and it can’t happen fast enough.”

State officials say the demand for appointments far exceeds their availability right now, but they assured that more will be added.

“We are working to make more resources available for seniors,” Baker added.

The state’s mass vaccination sites have the most slots available, with Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park posting a total of 20,000 Thursday morning, while the Springfield and Danvers sites posted 15,000.

Within the next 10 days, Baker said seven mass vaccination sites will be open in the state. Every Thursday, those locations will post a batch of appointments for the week ahead, according to Baker.

CVS is expected to post 1,152 new appointments for their eight sites each day, for a total of roughly 8,000 per week.

“You should check with the site if it’s near you each day, because they will be adding appointments every day,” Baker said.

Appointments can also be made through some community health centers, which may post them more frequently, but will have fewer available.

The number of appointments is based on the amount of doses provided by the federal government, Baker said, which which increased from 80,000 last week to 100,000 for next week.

“The number of appointments that we are able to make depends to some extent on the vaccine we get from the feds, and we anticipate and hope that number will continue to grow,” he said.

The governor also said the state is working to set up a call center to help people eligible to get the vaccine make an appointment. The push for a call center came after older residents expressed frustration with signing up online.

The Mass. Department of Public Health reported 4,222 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, along with an additional 43 deaths.

There are currently 1,878 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 442 in the intensive care unit.

Next week, Baker is expected to announce additional resources to make it easier to get a vaccine appointment.