Investigators: Worker overcome by fumes at Burlington Mass. Buffalo Wild Wings

BURLINGTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Buffalo Wild Wings employee who died following a “chemical incident” in the kitchen of the restaurant chain’s location off South Avenue Thursday evening was overcome by fumes from a common cleaning product, according to investigators.

“The employee attempted to squee-gee the product of the building when he was overcome,” Interim Burlington Fire Chief Michael Patterson said.

The cleaner called Super 8, a sanitizer approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use on food contact surfaces, is commonly used in restaurants.

“The chemical definition or identification is sodium hypochlorite. What sodium hypochlorite is a high concentrate of chlorine,” Patterson said.

The incident sent eleven people to hospital. Two of those sickened were patrons, while the rest were employees of the restaurant, including the man who died.

The restaurant was immediately evacuated and a several hours long hazmat response followed.

Super 8 is a ready to use solution, no mixing is necessary. It’s used to not only clean surfaces such as floors and counter-tops, but to sanitize food service equipment such as blenders and mixers.

While widely used in the food service industry, Super 8 is considered “highly toxic” and dangerous if not properly used.

It’s unclear how the solution was used at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. The investigation into the incident continues.

Thursday night, Buffalo Wild Wings released the following statement:

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of this horrific accident at our franchise-owned sports bar and are working closely with our franchisee and the authorities while they conduct an investigation. Because the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to share any additional comment at this time. Any further questions will need to be referred to the local authorities.”