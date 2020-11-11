Investigation underway after wrong-way driver crashes into ambulance on Mass. Pike

NATICK, Mass. (WPRI) — A wrong-way crash in Natick temporarily shut down the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike early Wednesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A trooper saw a car traveling the wrong way on the Mass. Pike around 3 a.m. in Newton at an excessive speed while weaving in and out of traffic.

Another trooper then deployed a tire deflation device due to the danger to the public, but before the driver stopped, the car struck an ambulance in the area of Exit 13 in Natick, according to state police.

State police say two ambulance personnel were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) with minor injuries, and the wrong-way driver was also transported to MGH with serious injuries and is in critical condition.

A patient who was in the ambulance was taken to Tufts Medical Center and suffered potential minor injuries, state police added.

All eastbound lanes on the Mass. Pike reopened just before 6 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing.