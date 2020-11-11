Investigation underway after wrong-way driver crashes into ambulance on Mass. Pike

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NATICK, Mass. (WPRI) — A wrong-way crash in Natick temporarily shut down the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike early Wednesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A trooper saw a car traveling the wrong way on the Mass. Pike around 3 a.m. in Newton at an excessive speed while weaving in and out of traffic.

Another trooper then deployed a tire deflation device due to the danger to the public, but before the driver stopped, the car struck an ambulance in the area of Exit 13 in Natick, according to state police.

State police say two ambulance personnel were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) with minor injuries, and the wrong-way driver was also transported to MGH with serious injuries and is in critical condition.

A patient who was in the ambulance was taken to Tufts Medical Center and suffered potential minor injuries, state police added.

All eastbound lanes on the Mass. Pike reopened just before 6 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour