Investigation underway after police fatally shoot man connected to carjackings, stabbing

NEWBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police say the suspect in a police-involved shooting Sunday in Byfield, a village in Newbury, has died.

Police say around 3 p.m. a woman reported that her car had been stolen in Lowell. A short time later, there was another report of a carjacking at a BMW dealership in Nashua where an employee was allegedly stabbed.

Police said the incident unfolded after a trooper located a BMW in Byfield that had been stolen from a dealership earlier in the day. The person who stole the vehicle is also believed to be the same suspect in a carjacking in Lowell, according to police.

Police trapped the man in a parking lot just off of I-95 and once pinned in, the man tried to escape by ramming the BMW into two cruisers. When officers got out of their vehicles and approached the suspect, a weapon or weapons were discharged.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man, was transported to Anna Jacques Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

No police officers were injured in the incident, and the employee who was stabbed at the dealership is said to be OK.

The woman’s car that was first reported stolen was found at the BMW dealership where the second carjacking happened.

The District Attorney’s office is investigating to see who fired the first shot.